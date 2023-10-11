Beautiful Wednesday followed by rain, blustery end to week

Wednesday will be the “calm before the storm” as the saying goes. Expect a bright and beautiful October day before a strong storm system rolls in with rain and gusty winds to close out the week.

After some morning frost and chilly temperatures, sunshine returns to the sky on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60s which is near average for early October.

A storm system will cross the plain states tonight with a warm front lifting north through Iowa. It may spark a few light showers in northern Iowa after midnight. Low temperatures won’t be as cold with clouds around with low 40s by Thursday morning.

The system moves into Iowa on Thursday with moisture surging northward with showers developing in the morning and continuing throughout the day. Heavy downpours here and there are possible. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain will continue through Thursday night and for most of the day on Friday. Winds will also start to ramp up Thursday afternoon with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. Gusts may be even stronger Thursday night into Friday.

Rain will be likely throughout Friday night during local football games. It’ll be breezy to with gusts off 30+ mph so dress accordingly.

Rain will begin to wrap up on Saturday morning as the storm pulls away.

Rainfall of 1-2″ is likely area wide with some locally higher amounts of 2-3″ possible.

Temperatures will remain cool and below-normal through the weekend in the low 50s.