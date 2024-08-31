Beautiful Sunday and Labor Day ahead

Today has been a fantastic day across the Weather First area. Skies have been almost entirely cloud free, temperatures have climbed to near 80F for most of us, and dew points are staying in a fairly comfortable range. It has also been quite windy, with winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

We will see the clear skies stick with us tonight even as a cold front passes through the area. There are no visual clues that the cold front even exists on satellite and radar, and that will remain the case tonight. The only indication that a cold front will be passing through is a shift in the winds from the SW to the NW overnight tonight.

It will remain slightly breezy tomorrow, but not as windy as today. It will also feel a bit cooler, with highs in the low 70F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Dew points will be in the upper 40F’s, so it will feel fairly dry out there as well. With plenty of sunshine to add to this mix, Sunday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day!

Labor Day will nearly be a repeat of Sunday, just less breezy and a tad warmer, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 70F’s, with dew points staying in the 50F’s. Another beautiful day!

Although Sunday and Monday will be a bit cooler than average for this time of year, it certainly will feel comfortable out there, especially after the heat and humidity of the last week or so!