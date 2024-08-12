Beautiful start to the week with sun and mild temperatures

Today has been a fantastic day across the weather first area! Temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 70F’s under plenty of sunshine. This is all thanks to the cloud cover we had last night deciding to make an early and swift exit, so lets thank the clouds for being generous!

Tonight will be a beautiful night with generally clear skies, light winds and a meteor shower to watch! Perfect weather to not only keep those windows open and get away with not having the AC on, but to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower!

Another beautiful summer day on tap for Tuesday, with highs nearing 80F under plenty of sunshine, along with only a slight uptick in the humidity.

Wednesday will be mostly dry, but you’ll notice clouds increase as they day goes on. By Wednesday night rain chances return. This looks like a fairly widespread rainfall event at this time, and many of us could see a fair amount of rain by Thursday morning. No severe weather is anticipated at this time.

Rain chances continue into Friday, but lower as the day goes on. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be limited due to cloud cover and rain potential (low to mid 70Fs for highs), but it will feel a bit humid with dew points approaching 70F for Thursday.

This upcoming weekend looks beautiful, with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70F, and plenty of sunshine behind the departing end of the week storm system. Less humidity will be around as well, so overall a beautiful weekend to look forward to!