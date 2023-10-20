Beautiful October weekend

It may be one of the last beautiful, pleasant weekends we have for the forseeable future.

A dry cold front will slide through the area late Friday night switching the winds to the northwest allowing some cooler air to settle in for the weekend.

Saturday will start with sunshine before some clouds dot the sky in the afternoon. Overall, it’ll be a pleasantly cool day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts near 30 mph during the day before subsiding after sunset.

Sunday will start chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine returns to the sky with temperatures fairly similar to Saturday in the 50s which is on par for mid-October. Winds will be much lighter.