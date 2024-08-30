Beautiful Labor Day weekend ahead, with quiet weather into next week

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a fantastic day out there, with the morning cloud cover clearing the area, plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the mid 70F’s, and best of all, low dew points!

Overnight lows will begin to drop into cooler territory over the next few days given the lower dew points and clear skies. Our days will also generally be cooler, but still in the comfortable range as we head through the Labor Day weekend and kick off the beginning of meteorological fall!

Saturday through Monday will feature mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be the warmest day of the three, with highs around 80F. Sunday and Monday our daily high temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the low 70F’s overall across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Heading into next week, things look to remain fairly quiet through the middle of the week, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures remaining in a fairly comfortable range for early September. High temperatures will be in the low 70F’s to start the week, making it back into the mid 70F’s by middle of the week. We may even be able to reach 80F again by the end of the week if things end up aligning perfectly.

Rain chances are minimal to non-existent through next Wednesday. May need to eventually add a chance of showers or even a few thunderstorms for next Thursday, but kept things dry for the time being in the extended forecast.