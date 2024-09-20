Beautiful Friday continues, with much cooler weather arriving this weekend

Happy Friday afternoon everyone! As we hit the noon hour, we have plenty of sunshine, not a cloud in the sky, and temperatures in the low to mid 70F’s across the area!

Summerlike temperatures are going to stick around through Saturday, with the humidity returning tomorrow before a potent cold front tracks through the area. There also will be a chance for scattered showers and t-storms Saturday afternoon into the early evening hours. Doesn’t look like washout at this time by any means, with plenty of dry time and sun earlier in the day.

There will be the potential for a few storms to become severe Saturday afternoon and into the early evening hours. While not everyone will see these storms, and the risk for severe weather is generally low (level 1 out of 5), it will be something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Sunday things change dramatically from summerlike to fall like, with highs only expected to reach into the mid to upper 60F’s under a cloudy sky. Cooler temperatures hang around for next Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. There is a small chance for a few showers during the day on Monday, but overall this chance is very slim and will be mostly south of the Minnesota/Iowa state line.

By middle of next week, sunshine returns, along with high temperatures in the low to mid 70F’s. Yes, these temperatures may be above normal for this time of year, but it doesn’t look like we will have much in the way of humidity across the area, making these temperatures feel rather pleasant.