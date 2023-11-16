Back to reality after warm, windy Thursday

The recent warm stretch of weather is about to come to an end as temperatures will drop back to near average for Friday as the week comes to a close.

Thursday will be a warm and windy day. A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect for the entire ABC 6 Weather First area until evening. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible with the higher gusts likely in open terrain areas. The gusty southerly wind will boost temperatures into the mid 60s under a partly sunny sky.

A cold front will slide through late Thursday night bringing in much colder air for Friday. The day will start with temperatures in the 20s and despite sunshine, highs will only manage the low 40s which is near average for mid November. The wind will also be much lighter.

Temperatures get a bump heading into the weekend with highs near 50° or in the low 50s for both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

There are signs that next week will be much colder as some Arctic air descends south heading towards Thanksgiving with temperatures expecting to be in the 30s.