Back to more seasonable temperatures Saturday, milder Sunday

Temperatures will recover nicely Saturday with temperatures back to more typical late February levels, both for morning lows and afternoon highs. A southwesterly breeze will keep lows in the single digits above zero early Saturday.

With the help of sunshine and a continued, southwest wind, highs return to around 30° Saturday afternoon.

Despite an increase in cloud cover, Sunday’s highs will be nearing 40° in the afternoon, providing a welcome reprieve from the recent cold spell. This milder trend continues through the first half of next week.