Back to more seasonable temperatures Saturday, milder Sunday

By KAALTV

Temperatures will recover nicely Saturday with temperatures back to more typical late February levels, both for morning lows and afternoon highs. A southwesterly breeze will keep lows in the single digits above zero early Saturday.

With the help of sunshine and a continued, southwest wind, highs return to around 30° Saturday afternoon.

Despite an increase in cloud cover, Sunday’s highs will be nearing 40° in the afternoon, providing a welcome reprieve from the recent cold spell. This milder trend continues through the first half of next week.