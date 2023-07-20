Back to Dry, Comfortable Weather… For Now

Thursday is going to be the most comfortable day we have in the forecast going forward. Highs are in the upper-70s and the cold front that came through forced out the humid conditions we had yesterday afternoon and evening. If you have any outdoor events or activities you are looking to knock out, today is the best day to do it.

After Thursday, we slowly warm up more and more and more every single day leading up to the middle of next week, when highs are in the low to mid-90s. If dew points get elevated on these days, a Heat Advisory could end up being issued. We’ll know more on that as we get closer.

Rain chances are going to continue to remain isolated and be nowhere near enough to cure drought conditions. Overnight Friday into Saturday and Saturday afternoon and evening are our only chances for the next week plus, and even then the majority of us are looking to be in for yet another dry spell.