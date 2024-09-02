August wrap-up; looking ahead to September

The month of August is in the books as the calendar page flips over to September.

In Rochester, August finished with an average temperature of 68.5° which was 0.3° above the thirty year climatological average of 68.2°. The warmest temperature was 91° which occurred on August 26. The coldest temperature was 49° on the morning of August 10.

The month finished with 4.92″ of rain which was 0.80″ above average.

Looking ahead to September, the average high and low temperatures continue to sharply drop through the month. The average high goes from 76° on September 1 to 72° on September 15 to 66° by the end of the month whereas the average low temperature will go from 56° at the beginning to 45° by the end.

September also averages around 3.80″ of rainfall.

The month will lose approximately one hour and twenty-seven minutes of daylight hours from beginning to end.