August temperatures running below average while precipitation is above

The month of August has been running cooler than average in Rochester, while precipitation has been been above average.

Through August 19, the average temperature in Rochester has been 67.5° which is 1.4° below average.

The month started out warm, but a pattern switch to a more northwest flow has kept summer heat and humidity south of the area as temperatures were below average for a ten day stretch from August 5th through 14th. Since then, temperatures have been hovering below or above average.

Precipitation has been running above average with 3.78″ being recorded at the Rochester International Airport through August 19th which is 1.22″ above average. Much of the rain for the month fell within the first five days.

Temperatures will be hovering around or slightly below average through the rest of the week before heat and humidity kick in for the weekend lasting into next week with temperatures returning to well above average.

Precipitation chances remain small this week with some rain possible for some Tuesday night, and again Thursday and Friday night.