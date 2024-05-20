Areas of heavy rain Monday night, strong to severe thunderstorms more widespread Tuesday

An ALERT DAY is up for the potential of severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. We may even have a few strong to severe storms around southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Monday evening to early Tuesday morning. A potent storm system with a couple waves of thunderstorm activity will begin affecting us Monday evening, lasting through Tuesday evening.

Monday night’s storms will be forming along a stationary front which will provide the focus for strong storms into early Tuesday morning. Occasional showers and thunderstorms may continue Monday night through Tuesday morning before we catch a brief lull in activity Tuesday afternoon. How long that lull lasts will feed into the potential of stronger storms Tuesday evening. The longer we have a break and catch more sunshine, the stronger storms will be late Tuesday.

All hazards of severe weather are possible Tuesday, including damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The greatest tornado threat is to the south of our viewing area in central to southeast Iowa, but they can not be ruled out in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Stay weather aware tonight through Tuesday. Have multiple ways to get the latest warnings. We will have all the latest headlines here, on-air, and the ABC 6 News App will deliver warnings and watches based on your location.