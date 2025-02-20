Cold to finish the week, but not as cold as recent days

It’s staying cold through the end of this week, just not quite as cold as it’s been the past few days. The large block of arctic air that’s been dominating the weather from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast will slowly lose its grip on us as it moves to the east.

Temperatures will remain below average through Friday, but there’s a subtle uptick in temperatures both Thursday and Friday. Friday morning’s low will drop below zero, making it the 6th consecutive day with temperatures dropping below zero. That’s the longest stretch this year, and the longest since January of 2024. But, it’s nowhere close to getting into the record books for consecutive days below zero.

By Saturday afternoon, highs will be back to the seasonal normal and Sunday will be even milder.