Arctic air to surge into the area late next week

It’s been a relatively mild winter season so far, but that will change over the next 7 to 10 days as some Arctic air will be making its presence felt.

A lobe of frigid Arctic air will surge southward into the region by late next week which will carry over into the third week of January.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of below average temperatures in the 8 to 14 day period from January 12-18.

High temperatures are expected to be in the single digits and teens with night lows in the single digits to below-zero!