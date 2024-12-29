Arctic air to return next week

We have been either very lucky or unlucky depending on how you look at it in terms of the mild weather across Minnesota and Iowa the last week or so. For those who want winter weather, snow on the ground and ice on the lakes, this has certainly not been your cup of tea.

There IS good news, however, for those who like the colder weather, especially later this upcoming week!

As we progress through next week, the upper level pattern is going to shift across the United States and southern Canada. An upper level low will develop and anchor itself across southeastern Canada and Hudson Bay as the week progresses, while a semi-persistent ridge of high pressure develops along the West Coast of the United States.

This upper level pattern, along with the polar jet stream diving well south of our area, will set up a direct pipeline between the Upper Midwest and northern Canada.

As a result, much colder air will stream into the northern United States, resulting in our daily high temperatures taking quite the tumble throughout the forecast period, as well as bitterly cold overnight lows by weeks end.

We start the week on the warm/mild side across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa for Sunday and Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s both days.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will drop into the 20F’s, with upper 20F’s on Tuesday and lower 20F’s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the teens both nights.

By Thursday, high temperatures will struggle to reach 20F, if at all, before dropping well into the lower to mid teens by Friday. Overnight lows will tumble into the single digits.

Cold air sticks around through next weekend, and into the following week as well. The upper level pattern developing this upcoming week is one that typically sticks around for quite some time, so it may well be a good week or two before temperatures begin to moderate again.

Regardless, several days of ice making weather lie ahead, and for those hoping to get out on the lake to do some ice fishing or skating, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon!