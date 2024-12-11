Arctic air to make for cold end to the week followed by more chances for precipitation

Arctic air will make its way into the Weather First area on Wednesday, but it will have a brief stay before lifting out by the weekend.

Light snow showers will linger through Wednesday morning with flurries or a brief snow shower into the afternoon as high pressure builds in squeezing out the remaining moisture. Accumulations are expected to be very light, but roads may be slippery.

Temperatures on Wednesday will continue to fall from the teens in the morning to the single digits by afternoon. A brisk northwest wind gusting up to 35 mph at times will lead to wind chills falling below-zero by afternoon.

Thursday will start with bitterly cold temperatures in the single digits below-zero and wind chills likely around -15° to -25°. Highs for the day will only manage the single digits despite the sunshine.

Friday will start cold with temperatures hovering around zero, but will climb into the lower 20s for highs by afternoon.

A storm system will approach from the south late Friday night into Saturday leading to precipitation developing. Temperatures may initially be around the freezing mark so a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow is possible with rain mixing in as temperatures climb into the middle 30s. There is still a lot of uncertainty at this point on the development and track of this system which will likely become clearer by Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s on Sunday and into Monday when another storm system may bring some rain to the area to start next week.