Arctic air to lift with gradual warming later this week

Arctic air will continue to grip the region through the middle of the week before it lifts out with warming temperatures into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain below zero on Tuesday before climbing into the single digits above zero on Wednesday and Thursday, however late night and morning lows will still be below zero.

Mild Pacific air will start to nudge into the area heading into the weekend as the bitterly cold Arctic air begins to retreat further north.

High temperatures will climb into the teens on Friday and near average in the middle 20s on Saturday, 30s on Sunday and into the lower 40s into early next week. Night lows are expected to be in the teens and 20s from Saturday night into the middle of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook has a likelihood of temperatures returning to above normal levels as February comes to an end.