Arctic air to arrive later this week
The winter season so far hasn’t been much of one at all, however that will change this week with snow and Arctic air which will send temperatures below-zero.
The bitter cold will arrive later this week heading into the weekend and last into early next week.
Temperatures will fall well below-average as high temperatures only manage the single digits and teens and night lows fall well below-zero. Wind chills will likely reach double digits below-zero by Sunday morning and also on Monday and Tuesday morning next week.