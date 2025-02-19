Arctic air slowly loses its grip late this week, a milder stretch is ahead

Bitterly cold, arctic air is holding on into Thursday morning, and a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Wednesday night until 9 AM Thursday morning. Wind chills will primarily be in the teens and 20s below zero, but could occasionally be as cold as -30° into the start of Thursday.

While it remains cold Thursday and Friday, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as the last few days. After lows below zero Thursday morning, highs will be back up to the low teens Thursday afternoon and mid-teens Friday afternoon. On the upside, we can look forward to a sunny sky the rest of this week.

A seasonably cool Saturday is ahead with highs in the upper 20s. We’ll see more sunshine in the first half of the weekend than the second. However, Sunday’s temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday with highs in the upper 30s.

Despite less sunshine next week, temperatures are going to remain above average the majority of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid-40s from Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler, but highs will still be above freezing Thursday and Friday.