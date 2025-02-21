Arctic air retreats with milder weather expected into next week

Arctic air that has gripped the area the last several days will begin to retreat further north as it’s replaced by warmer air that will lead to above average temperatures this weekend into next week.

Friday will be a bright and sunny day with high temperatures ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s. There will be a southwest breeze up to 25 mph at times which will make it feel much colder as wind chills will likely remain in the single digits throughout the day. Temperatures will drop back into the single digits by Saturday morning along with subzero wind chills.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend with highs near 30° on Saturday with some passing clouds and upper 30s to near 40° on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.

The mild weather for late February rolls on into next week with highs in the low-to-mid 40s from Monday through Wednesday before temperatures cool down into the 30s the rest of the week.

It’ll be dry through the weekend, however a clipper system looks to pass through late in the day on Monday and Monday evening bringing the chance of light rain to the area. Another system may bring a chance or rain and snow on Wednesday, but specifics on that system are a little more uncertain at this time.