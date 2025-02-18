Arctic air remains, temperatures well below average all week long, but milder days are just around the corner

Arctic air is gripping much of the country this week, keeping temperatures bitterly cold. However, there will be a subtle increase in temperatures through this week, and a more substantial warm-up late this coming weekend.

A **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect from 6 PM Tuesday until Noon Wednesday as wind chills will be nearing -35° overnight and early Wednesday.

Wednesday’s highs, like Tuesday, will remain in the single digits just above zero by the afternoon. There will be more cloud cover than clear sky Wednesday, but that will be followed by more sunshine later this week.

While the entire week remains cold, it’s just not going to be quite as cold by the end of the week as it was to start. Highs will bounce back to around 10° Thursday, mid-teens Friday, and 20s return Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will make it back above average and above the freezing mark. Through at least a few days next week, high temperatures will be around the lower 40s and overnight lows will be up to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The end of February is looking to feel a bit more like March, which will be a welcome change from the arctic blast that’s taken hold this week.