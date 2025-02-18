Arctic air lingers through Friday with warmer weather expected into next week

Bitter cold Arctic air has found a home over the Weather First area and it’s stay will linger though the rest of the week before warmer weather arrives this weekend into next week.

Dangerously cold wind chills near -40° are possible through Tuesday morning as an **EXTREME COLD WARNING** is in place along with an ALERT DAY for the entire area. Despite sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will only manage the single digits below zero with wind chills around -20° to -30°.

A **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning as wind chills look to drop into the range of -25° to -35°. There will be more clouds than sun on Wednesday, but afternoon highs should manage to barely climb above zero, however wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day.

Temperatures will gradually inch upward the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will both start below zero, however afternoon highs are expected to climb into the teens.

The Arctic air lifts out by the weekend with highs close to average in the upper 20s on Saturday and upper 30s likely on Sunday.

A warm surge of mild Pacific air arrives early next week with highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday before falling back into the 30s by midweek.

No major storms are expected as the weather looks to remain quiet through the weekend.