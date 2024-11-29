Arctic air in place will lead to cold, sunny weekend

Arctic air will find itself a home over the region leading to a very cold weekend ahead despite the sunshine.

Saturday will start with temperatures in the single digits with wind chills likely below-zero for many communities in the Weather First area. Despite sunshine through the day, temperatures are expected to be well below-average with highs in the upper teens. The average high temperatures is around the middle 30s. A brisk west wind gusting up to 25 mph at times, will make it feel even colder as wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the single digits above-zero.

A few more clouds build in on Sunday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. The day will start with temperatures in the single digits and below-zero wind chills, with highs climbing to near or in the lower 20s. The wind will be much lighter, but still wind chills will be in the single digits to lower teens throughout the day.

Clouds will thicken up heading into Monday with temperatures gradually inching upward through midweek.