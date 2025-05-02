April wrap-up, May preview

With April over and May beginning, we tend to see any semblance of winter fade away, with flowers blooming, allergies kicking into high gear, and, hopefully, more summer like rains.

It turns out that April was slightly above average in terms of temperatures across the area, with the monthly average temperature coming in at 56.6F. The normal average temperatures is 55.3F

The warmest temperature recorded in Rochester, MN was 74F on April 28th, the same day a line of severe thunderstorms tracked through the area, primarily bringing large hail to some communities. The coldest temperature recorded was 19F on April 8th. Hard to believe both these lowest and highest temperatures were recorded in the same month!

April was a wet month across Northern Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota, with Rochester receiving 4.85″ of rain. This falls 1.33″ above the monthly average. Snowfall was below average, with only 1.4″ of snow falling in Rochester.

Looking ahead to may, high temperatures start in the low to mid 60F’s across the area. By the middle of the month, average highs are in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s. By the end of May, average highs are in the low to mid 70F’s.

Rochester typically receives about 4.35″ of rain in May, with 0.5″ of that precipitation coming in the form of snowfall. It would not be too out of the ordinary to see one more snowfall across the area before winter is gone for good, but the main focus this month will be rainfall, and if we can get enough of it!