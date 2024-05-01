April wrap-up; looking ahead to May

The month of April is in the books and it was warmer and wetter than average in Rochester.

According to data recorded at the Rochester International Airport (RST), the average temperature for the month was 46.8° which was 1.6° above the 30-year climatological average of 45.2°.

The warmest temperature for the month was 80° on April 13, while the coldest was 27° on April 21.

The month finished with 3.92″ of precipitation which was 0.40″ above average. Snowfall for the month was 3.5″ which was 0.2″ above average.

Looking ahead to May. The average high temperature from beginning to end will go from 62° to 74° while the average low temperature will go from 41° to 53°.

Precipitation is expected to be higher with an average of 4.35″ for the month while little, if any snow, is likely.