April to begin cool with near to below average temperatures

Temperatures are expected to run cooler than average heading into the first several days of April.

The upper-air flow will be predominately out of the northwest leading to cooler Canadian air to spill southward into the area.

Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for highs on Friday with cooler air flowing into the area over the weekend with highs around the middle-to-upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday with lower 40s likely on Monday.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures outlook has the likelihood of below average temperatures across the Weather First area in the April 6th to 10th time period.

Upper-level ridging will move into the Midwest by the middle of the week with milder air returning with temperatures responding as highs push into the middle 50s on Tuesday and lower 60s possible on Wednesday.