Another sun filled week ahead, with warmer temperatures returning

Much cooler air has arrived behind Saturday’s cold front, with winds still quite gusty out of the NW around 10 to 20 mph. Skies have remained bright and blue, making for a fantastic early October day!

Patchy frost will be possible late tonight and into early Monday morning, with overnight low temperatures dropping into the mid 30F’s for most of the Weather First area. Not expecting a widespread frost, but it certainly would be a good idea to cover any plants sensitive to the cold before heading to bed tonight.

Monday will be another seasonably comfortable day, with highs in the upper 60F’s to around 70F. A few high level cirrus clouds will be around, but otherwise another fantastic day!

Temperatures start warming up again Tuesday, with highs in the low 70F’s for most, under plenty of sunshine. We tack on a few degrees each day throughout the workweek, with Friday being the warmest day. High temperatures could easily top 80F Friday afternoon, which would be nearly 20F above the long term average for this time of year!

Next weekend a few cold fronts track through, one Friday night, and another Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures fall back into the low 60F’s by the beginning of next week, which will be right around average for this time of year.

Sunshine sticks around the entirety of the extended forecast. Even with the cold fronts passing through next weekend, the air looks to be too dry to get anything going when it comes to precipitation chances. The quiet forecast continues!