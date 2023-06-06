Another Smoky, Warm Day; PM T-Storms As Well

80s will return to the area this afternoon, with the smoky haze lingering all day. This will continue the poor air quality throughout the Weather First Area for another day. A few storms are expected to pop-up later today as well, thanks to our daytime heating & more humidity.

Pockets of heavy rain & frequent lightning will once again be possible for some, just not everybody. The rain will be wrapping up for Wednesday, with a quiet forecast holding until Friday afternoon. That will be our next rain maker, & storm potential, which will carry over throughout our Saturday.

High temperatures will drop a little to our average highs in the middle 70s for Wednesday, before warming back into the upper 70s & lower 80s Thursday. We will carry over these high temps through the weekend & into early next week.