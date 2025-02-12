Another round of snow likely on Friday

All eyes are on yet another snowmaker that is expected to arrive on Friday with additional accumulations looking likely for some in the Weather First area.

Snow will likely develop sometime after lunch in the afternoon before ending late Friday night as a cold front passes through. There is some data suggesting the front may slow down or stall out with snow chances continuing into Saturday.

There is still uncertainty on the strength and track of this system which will have an impact on amounts and where. Expect specifics to be ironed out on Thursday.

The probability of snow accumulations are expected to be higher across portions of Northeast Iowa into Southwest Wisconsin with possible accumulations west to the I-35 corridor.