Another round of snow developing early Saturday morning, much colder air moving in Sunday

Our first round of snow fell Friday afternoon and is tapering off into the early evening. Winds will be gusting up to around 40mph this evening, making for areas of blowing snow and lower visibility. That wind will start to back off overnight.

Another band of snow will develop overnight into Saturday morning, which will, at least for some, make for higher snowfall totals reaching 6 inches, possibly higher. That overnight band of snow will be rather thin, and is not likely to affect the entire ABC 6 viewing area.

Travel will be affected by snow and wind through tonight. A **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect until 6AM Saturday for the entire ABC 6 area.

There is the potential that snow may continue to fall through Saturday morning. We’ll keep you updated as this winter storm system continues to evolve.

Beyond Saturday, a large batch of bitterly cold, arctic air starts moving in Sunday. Temperatures will be running well below average not only Sunday into Monday, but through all of next week. Monday’s temperatures will remain below zero all day long.