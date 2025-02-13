Another round of snow arrives Friday with a plunge into the deep freeze next week

The active weather week continues into Friday with another round of snow likely before the freezer door opens with Arctic air set to roll in as next week begins.

Thursday will be a quiet, bright and sunny day with high temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills will be in the -5° to -15° range throughout the day.

Snow is likely on Friday beginning in the afternoon with snow showers continuing into Friday night. There are still a lot of moving parts with this system so snow amounts are still a bit uncertain. However, much of the Weather First area may see around 1-3″ with 3-5″ certainly possible in portions of North and Northeast Iowa and far Southeast Minnesota. Additional specifics will be ironed out in future forecasts.

Snow showers may linger into Saturday morning for some as a cold front passes through. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be around the low-to-middle 20s.

Arctic air nudges into the area on Sunday with highs in the single digits before falling below zero Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Monday afternoon may not make it above zero.

High temperatures are expected to be in the single digits through at least Thursday with teens below zero night lows. Temperatures will get back into the teens for highs by the end of next week.