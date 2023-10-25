Another round of rain on the way

We’ve been fortunate to catch a break from the rain today, giving yesterday’s rain a chance to soak-in before the next batch moves in tonight to Thursday morning. It’s not that long of a break with more shower activity developing in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota late Wednesday evening and occasional rain expected off-and-on through most of Thursday. There is the possibility that some may see up to 1-2″ of rain again by the end of Thursday. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain mild by October standards with highs running above average.

Thursday’s rain will be followed by cooler air, keeping Friday’s highs in the upper 40s, which isn’t too far below the norm for this time of the year. A few sprinkles may linger Friday, but overall it’s going to be a rather quiet day with lingering clouds and cooler air in place. Another front in what’s been an active weather pattern will slide through Saturday, and this one has a lot more cold air “punch” to it. We expect there will be some snowflakes flying around Saturday, but despite it being the first snow of the season its impact won’t go too far beyond some minor shock and awe for winter lovers (and haters).

Beyond Saturday, there might be a flurry of flakes Sunday, otherwise cold, Canadian air will move in and stick around through next week. Temperatures will be running below average, topping out in the 30s and bottoming out in the low 20s the majority of the week.