Another night of storms in the near future

Just like Father’s Day, the midday and early afternoon hours are trending dry. Once we get toward sunset and into the overnight, that is when storm chances increase again. These storms also have the potential to produce large hail and gusty winds.

The difference in these storms is it’s trending to me more of a line of storms rather than some clusters that make up a line of storms. Any bowing segments that end up forming Tuesday night or early Wednesday indicate strong winds.

A cold front will pass through behind the storms. Once this cold front passes through our area, this will be the end of our period of hot temperatures. It will still feel like Summer, but we will not be flirting with 90°.