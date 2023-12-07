Another mild day Friday, then light snow Saturday

If you found yourself without enough time to enjoy the outdoors Thursday, there is another opportunity on Friday. There will be some differences, mainly with an increased wind Friday. Temperatures will remain just about as mild, only a couple degrees cooler. From Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will be way above the normal low for this time of year, and actually well above the normal high, staying around 40 degrees at the coldest.

A storm system will brush the region early Saturday, bringing more cloud cover and a few raindrops early in the day. On the backside of the storm system, a line of light snow and colder air will move across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, affecting us in the midday through afternoon. Snowfall totals should remain below an inch, although it looks to be enough to make roads slick Saturday afternoon.

We’ll settle into a more seasonable, cool and quiet weather pattern from Sunday through the middle of next week with temperatures running closer to the lower 30s for highs and teens for lows. Another warm-up looks probable toward the end of next week through next weekend with temperatures topping out around 40 degrees.