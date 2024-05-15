Another day of 70s, rainy tomorrow morning

Wednesday is trending like another mid to late Spring day with highs slightly above average in the low to mid-70s. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy for most of the day, but with some breaks of sunshine during the morning.

Wednesday will be dry… for the most part. A couple showers will be possible later this evening, but most of the rain holds off until overnight into Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals will be lighter than some of the rounds of rain we have had the past few weeks.

Air quality is moderate in our area and will be mostly moderate the next few days due to some lingering smoke. As we warm up closer to this weekend, ground level ozone will become the main reason for any air quality concerns.

Temperatures will be back into the upper-70s and low-80s by Friday and Saturday, with the latter being when our next round of thunderstorms arrives. We will cool back into the 70s by Sunday and that continues into next week.