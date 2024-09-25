Another cool night, warmer still on Thursday

High pressure has moved into the Upper Midwest this afternoon, leading to another sun filled day, and warmer temperatures than what were observed Tuesday!

High pressure will continue to lead to quiet weather across the Weather First area, with clear skies this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40F’s across northern Iowa, and into the low 50F’s closer to Rochester. Winds will also be light and variable.

With winds so light, skies clear, and temperatures close to the dew point, there certainly will be a chance for some patchy fog once again tonight. The best chance for fog will be in low lying areas and valley’s. Widespread fog is not anticipated, but it will be something to once again keep in mind heading out the door tomorrow morning.

Thursday will feature even warmer temperatures than what was experienced today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Highs will be in the upper 70F’s, potentially reaching 80F in some spots! Well above normal temperatures for this time of year! We will also see another sun filled day, with comfortable humidity levels and light winds out of the S.

In short, Thursday will be another warm, summerlike day, with a plus side of no soupy dew points to worry about!