Another cool night ahead, pleasant for Tuesday

It will be another cool night across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. High pressure has control over our weather and will continue to for the next few days, resulting in generally clear skies.

The clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the low 50F’s overnight. There would be potential for the lows to drop even further, but southerly winds around 5 to 10 mph will begin to bring warmer air into the area tonight.

Tuesday will feature plenty of more sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid 70F’s for most of the Weather First area. It will be a bit breezy, with winds out of the south around 10 to 15 mph. Winds could potentially gust to around or just over 20 mph during the afternoon.

These southerly winds will continue to bring warmer air northward ahead of an advancing trough of low pressure that will be building over the Rocky Mountains as we head toward mid week. These southerly winds will also bring in slightly more humid air, but this isn’t saying much with how dry the air currently is. Dew points are only expected to climb into the mid 50F’s Tuesday, which is still in the comfortable range.

Overall, another beautiful day is ahead for us Tuesday, with temperatures right around where they should be for this time of year!