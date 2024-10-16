Another cold morning Wednesday, then a warm-up

We’re in for another hard freeze Wednesday morning, but it’s going to be the last one of this week. Temperatures will begin to warm as a ridge in the jet stream begins to take over. Wednesday’s highs will be back to “normal” with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The warming trend continues all week into this weekend when highs will reach the mid-70s.

One thing that won’t change is the dry weather pattern we’re in. No substantial rain is in the outlook for us at this time.