Another chilly night, much warmer Sunday

Temperatures will once again drop below average tonight, but warmer temperatures are set to return Sunday afternoon!

Temperatures have been a good 10F-20F colder so far today across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. We have had plenty of sunshine, however, thanks to high pressure.

High pressure will track right over the area tonight, resulting in clear skies and relatively calm winds. Radiational cooling will be in full effect, which means those overnight lows take a dip into the low to mid teens once again. While these temperatures are not dramatically cold compared to normal, they do fall below average for this time of year.

Thanks to lighter winds, wind chills will not be as cold Sunday morning, with air temperatures in the teens. Winds shift to out of the south Sunday, allowing for MUCH warmer air to surge northward. This will result in high temperatures climbing well into the 40F’s across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa!

Sunday will also feature plenty of sunshine, with a few high level cirrus clouds associated with the jet stream passing through during the morning and early afternoon.

Clouds will increase later Sunday night as a warm front approaches from the south. This warm front will usher in even warmer air and a chance for precipitation early next week.