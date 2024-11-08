An early look at next week

Once the rain makes its way out of the region Sunday, quiet weather will return to kick off the first half of next week.

High pressure builds into the area for Veterans Day, leading to plenty of sunshine, with slightly cooler air in place behind the cold front/low pressure system. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40F’s, which is still above the average high temperature for this time of year, but slightly cooler than Sunday.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with high temperatures in the low 50F’s. Another storm system will be approaching the area from the west Tuesday, however, leading to at least a partial increase in the cloud cover during the day on Tuesday.

Rain chances increase Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. Model guidance is fairly split on just how much rain we will see, with some models showing a healthy dose of rain, while others show hardly any rain at all.

Either way, temperatures take a slight tumble behind the cold front on Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid 40F’s. The good news is the sunshine returns, helping to mitigate the cooler temperatures a bit.

Things end quiet next week, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures returning to the low 50F’s by next Friday.