An early look at a late week storm system

Things are going to be pretty quiet across the region, until the end of the week that is. Model guidance remains in remarkable agreement on a potent storm system sweeping across the country, bringing everything from a severe thunderstorm threat to a winter storm.

So where might we fall in this dramatic contrast of weather? Unfortunately, we are still several days out from this event, so a great deal of uncertainty remains. However, odds seem to favor us being somewhere in the middle, with a fair shot of rain/storms Friday, then perhaps some snow Saturday.

A well defined, deep trough will track into the United States early Thursday, and advance east across the Rockies into Friday. As it does so, surface low pressure will develop over Colorado and sweep northeast, eventually ending up over the Upper Midwest. The exact location of where this low will track is still highly up in the air.

For now though, model guidance is advertising an impressive surge of warm air and moisture northward into the area, increasing the chances of precipitation kicking off in the form of rain across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

In fact, model guidance is even indicating a decent supply of instability in the atmosphere as this system swings through, increasing the chances for the years first round of thunderstorms. As far as severe thunderstorm chances go, odds favor this activity remaining well to our south.

Cold air will wrap around the backside of the low Saturday and Sunday. The big question will be if there is enough leftover moisture Saturday and Sunday for rain to change over to snow across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Model guidance differs significantly in this prospect, so it is way too early to speculate what this process will look like.

Snow or not, odds of a large storm system sweeping through this part of the country toward the end of the week are increasing. Nothing to worry about for now, but something to keep an eye on as we progress through the week ahead.