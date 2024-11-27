An arctic plunge of air moving in to end November and start December
A well-advertised batch of cold, arctic air will begin moving through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thanksgiving and will stick around into the start of next week. The combination of cold air and wind will make for wind chills dancing around 0° from Friday through Monday.
While it’s been a mild November to date, this is going to be the coldest air of the season so far, and a far cry from the mild weather we felt this time last year.