All Records Shattered!!
Not only did we break all the record highs for Christmas Eve, but we CRUSHED them!! Most of the records were broken by at least 5-7 degrees. In some cases, the difference between the previous record and 2023 was 10+ degrees. One of those was in Rochester, where the previous high was 41°F. A few more records will be broken on Christmas Day. The most likely communities to see records broken on Christmas Day are Austin, Owatonna, and Preston. In other communities, it will be a closer call.