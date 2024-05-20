ALERT DAY: Tuesday showers, thunderstorms may be strong with all hazards possible

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day on Tuesday with some strong-to-severe thunderstorms and all hazards possible.

A low pressure system will track from northwest Iowa into southern Minnesota with the entire area in the warm sector allowing southerly winds to bring in a lot of moisture as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s which will help provide fuel for the potential of severe thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the morning hours. These should mostly stay sub-severe, however can’t rule out a stronger thunderstorm with hail and damaging wind gusts as the main threats.

A lull, or scattered activity will be possible from late morning into early afternoon which will help destabilize or recharge the atmosphere before a cold front arrives later in the afternoon and early evening with another round of showers and thunderstorms some of which may be severe.

The window for severe thunderstorms is in the 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe. Therefore, Tuesday is an ALERT DAY!

All hazards are certainly possible with damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph the main threat. Large hail is a secondary threat along with the potential of tornadoes especially near and south of I-90 as the area with the greater threat.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down throughout the evening.

Heavy rainfall of 1-3″ is possible across much of the area with rises on rivers and streams certainly likely.