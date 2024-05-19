ALERT DAY: Tuesday Late Afternoon/Early Evening

Tuesday is trending to be our biggest severe weather chance so far this year. All threats are in play with strong winds being the biggest of them. The timing of these storms is around 4-9 PM. In addition to strong winds and lower (but still plausible) hail and tornado threats, these storms will also feature downpours. Due to how quick this line of storms will be out of the area, major flooding is not a concern. Although, there could be some ponding in some communities when combined with the rain forecasted overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Storms Tuesday evening are expected to become more of a line rather than individual cells. Should this hold, we could be talking about the potential for a derecho. We will continue to keep you updated on these storms as we get more information. In the meantime, make sure to download our ABC 6 News Mobile App to get updates on severe weather as well as any communities that are damaged as a result of the incoming storms.

If you have any outdoor activities that must occur during the evening hours, it is imperative to reschedule them to either Wednesday or Thursday evening. Due to the potential for severe weather, an ALERT DAY has been added.