ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch until 9 PM

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued until 9 PM Tuesday evening. This is a particularly dangerous situation as storms are capable of producing strong, long-tracking tornadoes this afternoon and evening. Strong winds remain the primary threat.

A low pressure system will track from northwest Iowa into southern Minnesota with the entire area in the warm sector allowing southerly winds to bring in a lot of moisture as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s which will help provide fuel for the potential of severe thunderstorms.

All hazards are possible including damaging wind gusts of 60-80 and tornadoes which some could be strong. Large hail is a secondary threat and may be possible initially as storms develop.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down throughout the evening.

The window for severe thunderstorms is in the 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe. Therefore, Tuesday is an ALERT DAY!

Heavy rainfall of 1-3″, with locally higher amounts, is possible across much of the area with rises on rivers and streams certainly likely. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire area through Tuesday evening for the potential of flash flooding especially in areas that saw heavy rain from Monday night.

