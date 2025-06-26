ALERT DAY Thursday: Strong thunderstorms possible, heavy rainfall; hot and humid weekend ahead

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Thursday, a few of which may be strong or severe during the afternoon hours. Therefore, it is an ALERT DAY!

There is a chance for showers through about midmorning with most locations likely seeing a lull until early-to-midafternoon when another round of showers and thunderstorms will be likely. These have the potential to be strong or severe with strong wind gusts and a few tornadoes possible. Heavy downpours are also likely which could lead to some localized flooding considering how wet the soil is from Wednesday’s rounds of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end Thursday evening as a cold front sweeps through setting up dry weather for Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will range from the middle 70s to lower 80s on Thursday with afternoon highs expecting to be in the middle-to-upper- 70s on Friday.

Heat and humidity creep back in over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to 90° on Saturday and middle-to-upper- 80s likely on Monday. Another system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday.