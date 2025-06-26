ALERT DAY Thursday: Another round of thunderstorms, some strong, with more heavy rain moves in Thursday

We’re catching a much-needed break from rain and severe storms Wednesday evening after severe storms with multiple tornadoes struck this afternoon. In case you missed it, we’ve got a gallery of photos here.

Some pockets of light rain will move back in overnight, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are not likely until Thursday afternoon.

A line of thunderstorms will begin to develop to our west late Thursday morning, progressing to the east and becoming stronger in the warmer, afternoon air. A few strong to severe storms are possible, and all thunderstorms that form are likely to produce heavy rainfall. We’re keeping a close eye on where the heaviest rain falls, as flooding concerns are especially high after the heavy rain we received Wednesday afternoon.

The end of the week is looking to be seasonably warm with highs around 80 degrees and a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A nice break from dramatic weather. Saturday will be sunny and quiet with high temperatures climbing back up to around 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to return Sunday with more widespread rainfall.