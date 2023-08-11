ALERT DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southeast Minnesota and the northeast corner of Iowa. The Watch is valid until 10pm this Friday evening.

We’re watching central Minnesota for the development of thunderstorms late this afternoon to early evening, and that activity will be moving into southeast Minnesota between 7pm-9pm this evening. The main threats from these storms are hail and damaging wind. The hail threat will be mainly with individual storms as the evening begins. As the storms merge into a line, the primary threat will be damaging winds. We’ll have any and all warnings on-air and online and on our ABC 6 News app. These storms will be exiting the area by 11pm this evening.

Saturday is shaping up to be a nice, quiet and warm day with a high in the low 80 and plenty of sunshine. Showers move into the area Sunday, making for a slightly cooler but comfortable and, hopefully, damp finish to the weekend.