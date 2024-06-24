ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible late Monday into Tuesday morning

There are details about storm development tonight that are still very uncertain, but there is a risk of severe thunderstorms through much of southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa. The greatest risk is through much of central Wisconsin.

Thunderstorms will develop in parts of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin this evening and move to the southeast. If this line of storms moves through southeast Minnesota, the primary threat is damaging wind gusts up to 75 MPH. Timing for us looks to be around 11 PM until about 2-3 AM.

Beyond this, skies will be settling down by daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday remains warm and a bit humid with highs around the mid-80s and a partly sunny sky. There is a slight chance of a few showers developing in the afternoon to early evening, but widespread heavy rain is not likely Tuesday.

Wednesday remains quiet with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday, and more widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday.

The weekend is looking more comfortable with more sunshine and temperatures running a bit below the normal for this time of year.